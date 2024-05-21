Batch Processing

Batch Processing

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Matt Jones's avatar
Matt Jones
May 22, 2024

Visa's product seems very much focused on helping issuers try and keep cardholders within that issuer's ecosystem. Which makes sense given Visa's clients are the issuers. One interesting angle is how this shapes up competition. Cardholders may become used to being able to flex between different products, therefore it may be in an issuer's interest to offer a wider range of products both in terms of the baseline various debit and credit options, but other options too. For instance, if a transactions if over X amount then use credit, but if it's over a higher amount then use BNPL with debit, and another higher amount then use BNPL with credit (essentially BNPL with credit having the capability to push back the repayments by another 30 days). Or banks may be interested to parter with fintechs to build more interesting products into their existing stack. It could be an interesting case of compete and co-operate between banks and fintechs. One thing is for sure, the US payments market on the consumer side could be about to get even more competitive!

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Matthew Goldman's avatar
Matthew Goldman
May 21, 2024

Before Coin, there was Wallaby, which I started in 2011 with intelligence to do specifically this kind of routing. I am an investor in Kudos because I believe it will be able to achieve some of those goals. The irony is that Visa's "innovation" team nixed our Wallaby idea because the network will never allow someone to ride over the top of the rails and choose between issuers–because issuers don't want that.

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