Essays covering the people, companies, and ideas driving the fintech industry forward.

Batch Processing is written by Jareau, a writer and entrepreneur who’s spent the past 15 years building payments and commerce companies.

Start Here

Start with some of my most popular posts about Square, Stripe, Adyen, Worldpay, PayPal, and more.

Subscribe for free!

A free subscription gets you access to new essays, delivered directly to your inbox, as well as the entire archive and commenting access.

What does a paid subscription provide?

All Batch Processing posts are free but I am told my writing is useful frequently enough that I’ve decided to keep a paid subscription tier as a form of patronage. If you believe my writing is professionally beneficial to you and/or your company, you can pay for it: $5/month or $50/year.

What readers are saying about Batch Processing:

Taylor Brooks, Founder/CEO of Simple Donation

It has quickly become the most anticipated newsletter in my inbox.

Kimling Lam, VP Brand Strategy & Corporate Marketing at FIS

Most comprehensive and insightful analysis in the payments space.

Kiran Bhatraju, CEO of Arcadia:

This content is 💯

Kent Fenwick, VP of Product at Clearco:

News and opinions from the one of the best experts in payments. Required reading for all Product / Eng / Business in fintech.

Alex Sharp, founder of Juice: