Batch Processing
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Shift4: Delete The Part
How the payments company uses a SpaceX operating philosophy to fuel growth through M&A
Feb 18, 2025
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Jareau
8
1
December 2024
Comparing Adyen and Stripe’s BFCM Numbers
Stats from two of my favorite Digitally Native Vertical Payment Processors (DNVPs) during the biggest shopping period of the year
Dec 3, 2024
•
Jareau
11
1
October 2024
Finix’s Plan of Attack
Why Finix could be one of the major DNVPs alongside Adyen and Stripe
Oct 24, 2024
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Jareau
8
The Rise of Digitally Native Vertical Payment Processors (DNVP)
Why DNVPs will replace legacy processors over the next decade
Oct 23, 2024
•
Jareau
39
7
May 2024
Visa, Apple Pay, & The One Card to Rule Them All
Visa’s new products will allow banks to compete with Apple Pay. Plus, remembering Coin and trying to make sense of the Affirm Card.
May 21, 2024
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Jareau
19
4
1
Follow-Up on Stripe: Always Forward
Takeaways from my conversations with Stripe's Head of Product for Payment APIs, the Co-Founders of Very Good Security, and Basis Theory's…
May 14, 2024
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Jareau
7
1
Stripe: Always Forward
A closer look at Stripe’s new Forward API reveals more about the company’s current vulnerabilities than a bold new vision of the future.
May 1, 2024
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Jareau
19
2
2
October 2023
The Twitter Jerk Circuit
What lessons can be learned from Elon Musk’s misadventures in turning Twitter/X into “the most valuable financial institution in the world?"
Oct 24, 2023
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Jareau
3
2
April 2023
Joining Arcadia
Decarbonizing the grid though better access to energy data...and utility billing
Apr 18, 2023
•
Jareau
14
6
1
Batch Processing is Now Free
Batch Processing is changing from a reader-supported publication that I spend the majority of my time on to a free newsletter I update occasionally.
Apr 10, 2023
•
Jareau
15
12
March 2023
Still Processing.
A quick programming note from Jareau
Mar 6, 2023
•
Jareau
4
2
How to Improve Payment Authorization Rates
What is an authorization rate? How payment infrastructure providers can increase payment acceptance rates. The promise of good payments infrastructure.
Mar 3, 2023
•
Jareau
12
4
© 2026 Jareau Wade
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